Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sachetta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,090,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 121,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $84.57.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

