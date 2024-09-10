Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

