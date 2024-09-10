SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.56. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock opened at GBX 62.99 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.95. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 75.97 ($0.99). The stock has a market cap of £686.54 million, a P/E ratio of -628.00 and a beta of 0.48.
About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
