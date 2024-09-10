Seaview Investment Managers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $219.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.19. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

