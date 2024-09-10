Seaview Investment Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 9,470 Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,501,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 428,240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $24,848,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 948,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after buying an additional 243,988 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 939,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

