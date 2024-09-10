Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 10,899 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,899 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 84,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $139.41 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

