Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 488 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,880,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,744,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532,847 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,060,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,204,312.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 254,947,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,295,484.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,060,653 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $63,204,312.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 254,947,063 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,295,484.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,161,013 shares of company stock worth $129,356,749. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

OXY opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.