Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 5,248 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.9% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Stock Up 2.8 %

AXP opened at $250.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.91 and its 200 day moving average is $234.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

