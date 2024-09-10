SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 18.8% in the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 316,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

