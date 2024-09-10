Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in Sempra by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $815,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Sempra by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.