SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 11,061 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $252,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,149,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. 3,121,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544,765. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

