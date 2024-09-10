Share Buyback Program Initiated by Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Board

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of Autohome stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 400,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.14. Autohome has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on ATHM

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.