SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,879 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of SharkNinja worth $22,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE SN opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $98.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.81.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

