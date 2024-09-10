Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

