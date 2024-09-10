Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Hits New 1-Year High at $371.28

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $371.28 and last traded at $370.43, with a volume of 647517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $363.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.35.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

