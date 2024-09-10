Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 5,142 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,142 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.85, for a total value of C$472,306.23.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 440 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.06, for a total value of C$43,145.49.

On Monday, August 26th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,319 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.63, for a total value of C$251,027.59.

On Monday, July 29th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total value of C$25,533.75.

On Friday, June 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 425 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.01, for a total value of C$28,479.08.

SHOP traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$92.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,316. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of C$63.16 and a 52 week high of C$123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market cap of C$111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$91.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.45.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

