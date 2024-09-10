Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRG. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.68) to GBX 3,600 ($47.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($43.61) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Greggs
Greggs Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 58 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,846 ($37.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,650.68 ($2,158.60). Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.
Greggs Company Profile
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greggs
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Don’t Miss Out: U.S. Steel Stock Poised for a Major Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.