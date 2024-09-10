Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRG. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.68) to GBX 3,600 ($47.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($43.61) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of LON GRG traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,158 ($41.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,879. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 2,244 ($29.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,230 ($42.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,013.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,882.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,353.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 58 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,846 ($37.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,650.68 ($2,158.60). Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

