SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s current price.

LON:SRC traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 66.10 ($0.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.28. The stock has a market cap of £733.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3,292.40 and a beta of 1.72. SigmaRoc has a 12-month low of GBX 42.61 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.70 ($0.96).

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

