Sime Armoyan Buys 77,500 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$296,367.75.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Sime Armoyan bought 63,600 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$244,860.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Sime Armoyan acquired 4,600 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$17,710.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Sime Armoyan acquired 25,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$98,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan bought 201,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$792,681.00.

TSE:CFW traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 127,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$333.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.74, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.66. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$369.60 million. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 22.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.4249448 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

