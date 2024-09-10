SingularityNET Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $680.16 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000973 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $680.16 million and $995,770.54 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.52473208 USD and is up 9.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $721,328.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

