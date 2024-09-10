SIR Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 98,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in NET Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NET Power by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 956,134 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP grew its position in NET Power by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 139,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NET Power in the 4th quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NET Power Stock Performance

NYSE NPWR opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. NET Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

