SIR Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of MasTec worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MTZ. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $101.56 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -725.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

