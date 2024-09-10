SIR Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,800 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of EVgo worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 951,272 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 510,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 330,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Price Performance

NYSE:EVGO opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.59. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In related news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $110,189. 66.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

