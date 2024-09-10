SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $12.43 Million Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NOV were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,175,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NOV by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after buying an additional 3,989,095 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NOV by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456,581 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth about $119,686,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,883,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

