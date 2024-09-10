SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $30.24 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,054,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 707,557 shares during the period. Marathon Oil accounts for about 3.0% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $30,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 374.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,837,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

