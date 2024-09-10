SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.95% of TETRA Technologies worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,710,000 after acquiring an additional 89,099 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,811,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 252,632 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 980,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 175,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 887,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 109,509 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.06.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

