SIR Capital Management L.P. Purchases 370,897 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 370,897 shares during the quarter. AES comprises about 2.2% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of AES worth $21,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AES by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 59,774 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

NYSE:AES opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

