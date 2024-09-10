Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) PT Raised to C$17.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.96.

SKE stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 84,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,887. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.29. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.20 and a 52-week high of C$11.52.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total value of C$68,136.00. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

