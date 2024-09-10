Sparta 24 Ltd. Makes New $10.26 Million Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,259,000. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 9.3% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $129.19. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.