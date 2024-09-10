SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,232,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,058,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,266,000 after purchasing an additional 109,901 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,144,000 after purchasing an additional 312,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,023,000 after purchasing an additional 232,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

