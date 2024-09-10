Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Increased to $46.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQSP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W downgraded Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho cut Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Get Squarespace alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Squarespace

Squarespace Trading Up 0.0 %

Squarespace stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 53,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -924.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $2,611,722.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,092,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,081,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $2,611,722.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,092,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,081,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,187.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,519 shares of company stock valued at $10,336,832 over the last ninety days. 44.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Squarespace by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,114,000 after purchasing an additional 354,057 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Squarespace by 19.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,225,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Squarespace by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after buying an additional 317,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.