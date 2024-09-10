StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $103.42 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,447.95 or 0.04250457 BTC on popular exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $103.42 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 42,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,247 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 41,597.8070447. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,412.29775994 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $472,845.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

