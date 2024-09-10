Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 1,473 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.44. The stock had a trading volume of 50,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,776. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $278.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

