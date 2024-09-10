Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 439 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.12. The stock had a trading volume of 44,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,602. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.89. The company has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.