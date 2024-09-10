Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.05. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

