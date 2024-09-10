Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 13.8 %

Oracle stock traded up $19.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.26. 8,294,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,128,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.65 and its 200-day moving average is $128.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.