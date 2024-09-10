Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,889,731. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.