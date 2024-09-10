Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.78. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

