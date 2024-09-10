Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.78. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $137.63.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.