Steve Mant Acquires 3,307 Shares of Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) insider Steve Mant acquired 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £9,954.07 ($13,016.96).
Steve Mant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Steve Mant purchased 3,230 shares of Castings stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £9,948.40 ($13,009.55).
Castings Price Performance
Shares of CGS opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Tuesday. Castings P.L.C. has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a one year high of GBX 404 ($5.28). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 343.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 355.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.38 million, a PE ratio of 796.53 and a beta of 0.60.
Castings Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Castings from GBX 460 ($6.02) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.
About Castings
Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.
