Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Gilead Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 31,514 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average volume of 21,054 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,698,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,367. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

