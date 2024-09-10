Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Mativ Call Options (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 19,268 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the average daily volume of 1,658 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mativ by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 165,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mativ by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mativ by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 130,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MATV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 41,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,888. Mativ has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $950.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mativ will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -6.62%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

