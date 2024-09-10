StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

CLIR stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.05.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 66.91% and a negative net margin of 210.18%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearSign Technologies

In other ClearSign Technologies news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,048,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,269.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.