StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Up 3.3 %
MHH opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.90.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
