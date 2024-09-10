StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 3.3 %

MHH opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.95% of Mastech Digital worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

