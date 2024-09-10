StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

PROV stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $15.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

