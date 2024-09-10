StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEBFree Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.00 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 12.21%.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

