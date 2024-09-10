StockNews.com Downgrades Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.40.
Element Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.
Institutional Trading of Element Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,168,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Read More
