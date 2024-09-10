StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 43.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

