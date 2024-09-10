StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GAP (NYSE:GPS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GPS. Barclays boosted their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Daiwa America raised shares of GAP to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.51.

Shares of GPS opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. GAP has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

In other GAP news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in GAP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in GAP by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 4,441.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

