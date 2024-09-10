StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Revance Therapeutics from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $689.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

