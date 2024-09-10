StockNews.com Lowers Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.94 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,022 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

